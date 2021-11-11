Q3 2021 Global Fashion Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Christoph Barchewitz - Global Fashion Group S.A. - Co-CEO & Member of Management Board



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Global Fashion Group's Q3 results presentation. I am Christoph Barchewitz, and I'm joined today by my co-CEO, Patrick Schmidt; and our CFO, Matthew Price. I will update on how we are progressing against our strategic priorities. Matthew will take us through the financial results for the quarter and the outlook for the full year. After that, we'll open it up for Q&A.



To start with, I wanted to touch on a key point of difference between our markets and the markets in Europe or the U.S. We shared this bar chart last -- at Q2. It illustrates the percentage of the population fully vaccinated, updated to the end of September. Vaccination rates are really improving, which is great news. But for most of Q3, Australia, Indonesia and the Philippines were under some form of restrictions. And especially in Lat Am, we are seeing second-order impacts from the pandemic, which is weakening consumer sentiment. As a consequence, some of our largest markets have yet to see the