Nov 11, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
Christoph Barchewitz - Global Fashion Group S.A. - Co-CEO & Member of Management Board
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Global Fashion Group's Q3 results presentation. I am Christoph Barchewitz, and I'm joined today by my co-CEO, Patrick Schmidt; and our CFO, Matthew Price. I will update on how we are progressing against our strategic priorities. Matthew will take us through the financial results for the quarter and the outlook for the full year. After that, we'll open it up for Q&A.
To start with, I wanted to touch on a key point of difference between our markets and the markets in Europe or the U.S. We shared this bar chart last -- at Q2. It illustrates the percentage of the population fully vaccinated, updated to the end of September. Vaccination rates are really improving, which is great news. But for most of Q3, Australia, Indonesia and the Philippines were under some form of restrictions. And especially in Lat Am, we are seeing second-order impacts from the pandemic, which is weakening consumer sentiment. As a consequence, some of our largest markets have yet to see the
Q3 2021 Global Fashion Group SA Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 11, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...