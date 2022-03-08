Q4 2021 Global Fashion Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 08, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Christoph Barchewitz - Global Fashion Group S.A. - Co-CEO & Member of Management Board



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Global Fashion Group's Q4 and Full Year Results Presentation. I am Christoph Barchewitz, and I'm joined today by my Co-CEO, Patrick Schmidt; and our CFO, Matthew Price.



Before we get into our results, I would like to talk about the conflict in Ukraine. We are deeply saddened by these events and stand alongside all those affected. Our priority is our 1,000 people in Ukraine, and we are focused on providing them with essential humanitarian and financial assistance as best we can. We have pledged an initial EUR 1 million to help our colleagues in Ukraine and for humanitarian aid, and we will do everything we can to help. We continue to hope for an immediate and peaceful resolution for all. We will provide you with more details on our CIS business' current trading and the outlook at the end of this presentation.



In the context of the last few days, we have decided to cancel our live Capital Markets Day and have instead posted a strategy update on our entire