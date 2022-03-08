Global Fashion Group SA Capital Markets Day Transcript

Mar 08, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Patrick Schmidt - Global Fashion Group S.A. - Co-CEO & Member of Management Board



Hello, and welcome to our 2022 strategy update. I'm Patrick Schmidt, co-CEO of Global Fashion Group, and I'm joined by my co-CEO, Christoph Barchewitz; and our CFO, Matthew Price.



So let me take you through the agenda for today. I will start with a brief overview of the business and update you on the opportunity in our markets. Christoph will then talk about our focus on providing excellent customer experience, being the partner of choice for brands and being people and planet positive.



Matthew will conclude with our financial performance.



So let me start with a short overview. We aspire to be the #1 fashion and lifestyle destination in our markets. We already have a leading position in online fashion and lifestyle across our regions. But we want to be the leader across all channels. Being #1 is important because scale enables us to attract the leading fashion brands globally, offer the best selection and create an outstanding experience for our customers.



Our purpose is to enable