Q3 2022 Global Fashion Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / NTS GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the GFG Q3 trading updates. (Operator Instructions)



For now, I'd like to turn the call over to Christoph Barchewitz, Co-CEO of GFG. Please go ahead.



Christoph Barchewitz - Global Fashion Group S.A. - Co-CEO & Member of Management Board



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Global Fashion Group's Q3 2022 results presentation. I'm Christoph Barchewitz, GFG's Co-CEO and I'm joined today by our CFO, Matthew Price.



Following our announcement on the 7th of October of our agreement to sell our CIS business, Lamoda, all of our group results in this presentation will be presented excluding CIS. In anticipation of the transaction completion, I will begin today with an update on who we are without CIS. I'll then take you through our KPIs. Matthew will take us through the financial results and the outlook for the remainder of the year. After that, we'll open it up for Q&A.



As a reminder, we operate under 3 different brands in 3 regions. We already have significant scale to be a leader across our markets. If you look at