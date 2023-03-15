Q4 2022 Global Fashion Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 15, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Christoph Barchewitz - Global Fashion Group S.A. - CEO & Member of Management Board



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Global Fashion Group's Q4 and Full Year Results Presentation. I am Christoph Barchewitz, CEO of Global Fashion Group, and I'm joined today by our CFO, Matthew Price; and our new COO, Gunjan Soni. Last month, we announced a leadership transition. After 10 years with our business and 5 years as co-CEO, Patrick stepped down from the Management Board. I want to thank him for his substantial contribution to building our Global team and business over these years. As part of our succession planning, Gunjan, CEO of our SEA business, Zalora, has taken on additional responsibilities as group COO and joined the Management Board. During her tenure, she has built a strong platform business, which she will be talking about later today in our Capital