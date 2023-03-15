Global Fashion Group SA Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Mar 15, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Christoph Barchewitz - Global Fashion Group S.A. - CEO & Member of Management Board



Hello, and welcome to our 2023 Capital Markets Day. I'm Christoph Barchewitz, CEO of Global Fashion Group, and I'm joined by our CFO, Matthew Price, and new COO, Gunjan Soni. We have successfully refocused the group in 2022. So today, we want to talk about how we have responded to macro headwinds and pressures on the sector while continuing to execute our long-term strategy. This is our agenda for today. I will start with a brief overview of the business and update you on the opportunity in our markets.



Gunjan and I will then explain how we aim to win with both customers and brands. We'll then provide some deeper insight into our three regions following the sale of CIS last year. Matthew will conclude with our financial performance and outline our path to profitability and positive cash flow. We'll then open up for questions.



So let me start with a short overview. As you know, we aspire to be the #1 fashion and lifestyle destination in our markets. Being #1 requires