Q2 2019 Gaming Innovation Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Robin Eirik Reed - Gaming Innovation Group Inc. - Founder, CEO & Interim CTO



So good morning, everyone, and welcome to this Q2 Interim Presentation of Gaming Innovation Group. So summer day in Stockholm. Welcome back after the summer. There is also quite a few people watching in Malta. You've been working all through summer, but thanks for the effort. We are in a good position for the quarters to come.



This presentation will last about 20 minutes, before we will proceed into a Q&A. You can ask questions through the web page that you're following, and you can also dial in after the conference.



I'll get straight to it. My name is Robin Reed. I'm working as the CEO, and I'm the founder of the company. Today, I'm also here to speak about the outlook of GiG and of the quarter that has been. We'll also touch the strategy and have a general look at the company and the business case.



So I'll start on that note and explain GiG to those who are new to the company. GiG is a global technology provider of products and services in iGaming. Online gambling, as we were calling the