Q4 2019 Gaming Innovation Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 18, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
Jonas Amnesten - Redeye AB, Research Division - Equity Analyst
All right. Good morning and a warm welcome to Gaming Innovation Group's Quarter Report Presentation and Q&A live from Redeye's office in Stockholm.
My name is Jonas Amnesten. I'm an equity research analyst at Redeye with focus on the online gambling industry and will also be the moderator during the Q&A session that will follow after the presentation, so in about 20 minutes. (Operator Instructions)
And without any further ado, I will leave the floor to GiG's CEO, Richard Brown.
Richard Brown - Gaming Innovation Group Inc. - CEO
Thank you very much, Jonas. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Gaming Innovation Group's Q4 and End-of-Year Results. Pleasure to be here with you today. I'm joined also by our Group CFO, Tore Formo, as well who will be here for the Q&A.
Today, I will go through a quick introduction into the company and to the position we're in and then leading into a strategic update that was -- obviously came out predominantly in the news at the
