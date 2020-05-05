Q1 2020 Gaming Innovation Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Good day, and warm welcome to Gaming Innovation Group's Quarter Report Presentation and Q&A. My name is Jonas Amnesten. I'm an Equity Research analyst at Redeye with focus on the online gambling industry. I will also be the moderator during the Q&A session that will follow after the presentation, so in about 20 minutes. (Operator Instructions)



And due to the extraordinary situation with the COVID-19 outbreak, we're going to have GiG's, CEO, Richard Brown; and CFO, Tore Formo with us through video link. Welcome, Richard and Tore, the stage is yours.



Thank you very much, Jonas. Good morning, all, and thank you for joining us today for Gaming Innovation Group's Q1 interim report. Today's presenters: my name is Richard Brown. I'm the CEO. I am joined by Tore Formo, our Group CFO.



And for those of you listening in who do not know the company, I would do a very quick introduction. GiG is an end-to-end iGaming solutions and