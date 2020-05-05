May 05, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
Jonas Amnesten - Redeye AB, Research Division - Equity Analyst
Good day, and warm welcome to Gaming Innovation Group's Quarter Report Presentation and Q&A. My name is Jonas Amnesten. I'm an Equity Research analyst at Redeye with focus on the online gambling industry. I will also be the moderator during the Q&A session that will follow after the presentation, so in about 20 minutes. (Operator Instructions)
And due to the extraordinary situation with the COVID-19 outbreak, we're going to have GiG's, CEO, Richard Brown; and CFO, Tore Formo with us through video link. Welcome, Richard and Tore, the stage is yours.
Richard Brown - Gaming Innovation Group Inc. - CEO
Thank you very much, Jonas. Good morning, all, and thank you for joining us today for Gaming Innovation Group's Q1 interim report. Today's presenters: my name is Richard Brown. I'm the CEO. I am joined by Tore Formo, our Group CFO.
And for those of you listening in who do not know the company, I would do a very quick introduction. GiG is an end-to-end iGaming solutions and
Q1 2020 Gaming Innovation Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 05, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...