Q2 2020 Gaming Innovation Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning, and a warm welcome to Gaming Innovation Group's quarter report presentation and Q&A. My name is Jonas Amnesten, and I'm an equity research analyst at Redeye with focus on the online gambling industry. And I will also be the moderator during the Q&A session that will follow after the presentation, so in about 20 minutes.



And for those of you viewing live stream, you're welcome to send in your questions at this point, and that's easiest done through the form on the live streaming website just below the live stream. And due to the extraordinary situation with the COVID-19 outbreak, we have GiG's CEO, Richard Brown, with us through video link.



Welcome, Richard. The stage is yours.



Thank you very much, Jonas, and good morning to you all. It is my pleasure to present Gaming Innovation Group's results for the second quarter of 2020. I am joined today by our CFO, Tore Formo, who is available during the Q&A session