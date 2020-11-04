Q3 2020 Gaming Innovation Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Tomas Otterbeck - Redeye AB, Research Division - Analyst



Good morning. My name is Thomas Otterbeck, analyst at Redeye. And we have the CEO at the Gaming Innovation Group, Richard Brown here to present their Q3 report. So good morning. And yes, you can start, I think, Richard.



Richard Brown - Gaming Innovation Group Inc. - CEO



Perfect. Thank you very much, Thomas, and good morning to you all. Welcome to Gaming Innovation Group's Third Quarter presentation of 2020. My name is Richard Brown. I'm the group CEO, and I'm joined today by Tore Formo, our group CFO, who will be available at the end of the presentation for the Q&A. An introduction to Gaming Innovation Group, GiG is a dedicated iGaming B2B supplier. The company is based on innovative technology with an end-to-end solution and product offering. The business is divided into 3 main operational units, our gaming Platform Services, Media Services as well as a proprietary Sportsbook offering.



To cover briefly the company, we're approximately 460 full-time employees across 3 primary office locations: