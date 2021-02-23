Q4 2020 Gaming Innovation Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Jonas Amnesten - Redeye AB, Research Division - Equity Analyst



Hi, and a warm welcome to Gaming Innovation Group's quarter report presentation and Q&A for the fourth quarter of 2020. My name is Jonas Amnesten. I'm an equity research analyst at Redeye. And I will, together with my analyst colleague, Douglas Forsling, moderate the Q&A session that will follow after the presentation in about 20 minutes.



For those of you viewing live stream, you're welcome to send in your questions already at this point, and that is done through the form on the live streaming website just below the live stream.



And without any further ado, I'd like to welcome Gaming Innovation Group's CEO, Richard Brown, that are with us through video link. Welcome, Richard, the stage is yours.



Richard Brown - Gaming Innovation Group Inc. - CEO



Good morning. Thank you. Good morning, Jonas. Good morning, Douglas. Thank you, everyone, for joining me today at Gaming Innovation Group's 2020 and Q4 report. I'm very pleased to deliver an annual result of the refocused B2B-only