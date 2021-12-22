Dec 22, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Richard Brown - Gaming Innovation Group Inc. - CEO



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining me today for me to introduce what we disclosed this morning, the acquisition of Sportnco. Firstly, Merry Christmas, of course, to you all, well, this is something that we've been working on now for -- in the excess of 6 months since we first came across Sportnco as a company, and we're very impressed by their product portfolio and their geographical reach.



So I'm very pleased and very proud today to have signed the share purchase agreement and to move forward the businesses in a combination that we think that will make a material difference to the prospects growth of the company.



To introduce Sportnco and just some kind of generic highlights there that, of course, today, this morning, we entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% of Sportnco Gaming SAS. To introduce Sportnco as well, it's a high-quality B2B sportsbook supplier that operates a Tier 1 sportsbook in a number of competitive and highly regulated markets, such as France and Spain.



They also have a PAM