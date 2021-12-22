Dec 22, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
Richard Brown - Gaming Innovation Group Inc. - CEO
Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining me today for me to introduce what we disclosed this morning, the acquisition of Sportnco. Firstly, Merry Christmas, of course, to you all, well, this is something that we've been working on now for -- in the excess of 6 months since we first came across Sportnco as a company, and we're very impressed by their product portfolio and their geographical reach.
So I'm very pleased and very proud today to have signed the share purchase agreement and to move forward the businesses in a combination that we think that will make a material difference to the prospects growth of the company.
To introduce Sportnco and just some kind of generic highlights there that, of course, today, this morning, we entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% of Sportnco Gaming SAS. To introduce Sportnco as well, it's a high-quality B2B sportsbook supplier that operates a Tier 1 sportsbook in a number of competitive and highly regulated markets, such as France and Spain.
They also have a PAM
Gaming Innovation Group Inc Acquisition of Sportnco - M&A Call Transcript
Dec 22, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...