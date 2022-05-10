Q1 2022 Gaming Innovation Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Hjalmar Ahlberg - Redeye AB, Research Division - Research Analyst



Hi, and welcome to the Q1 presentation of Gaming Innovation Group, which will be presented by CEO, Richard Brown; and CFO, Tore Formo. My name is Hjalmar Ahlberg. I'll be hosting the Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) With that, I will leave over the word to Richard. Please go ahead.



Richard Brown - Gaming Innovation Group Inc. - CEO



Perfect. Thank you very much, Hjalmar. And good morning to you all, and welcome to Gaming Innovation Group's Q1 2022 report. Just a very brief introduction about Gaming Innovation Group. We're a global iGaming company with a reach across the high-value areas of the B2B supply chain. The business itself is listed on both the Oslo BÃ¸rs and Nasdaq exchanges. We have a global reach, both across the businesses. We're operating in more than 25 different regulated jurisdictions as of today, with an additional 10 in the pipeline. We've completed the acquisition of Sportnco from the 1st of April, and now we have 610 employees spread across offices in Malta, Denmark,