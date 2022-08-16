Q2 2022 Gaming Innovation Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Hi, and welcome to this presentation of the Q2 report of Gaming Innovation Group. We are today joined by Richard Brown, CEO. And with that, I will leave over the word to you, and then we'll follow up with the questions afterwards.



Perfect. Thank you very much, Hjalmar. Pleasure to be here this morning, and thank you very much. It's very nice to present in person again as well after a couple of years of having to do so remotely. So very pleased to be here. Also, very pleased with how we stand here today for the Q2 report of Gaming Innovation Group. We've made significant progress across the board and very pleased with where we stand.



However, I still feel that this is very much the beginning of what we can go out to set out and achieve within the group and within the companies. For those of you listening in for the first time today, Gaming Innovation Group is a global iGaming company that services several high-value areas of the iGaming in