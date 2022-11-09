Q3 2022 Gaming Innovation Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Hjalmar Ahlberg - Redeye AB, Research Division - Research Analyst



Welcome to Redeye. Today, we are joined by Gaming Innovation Group and its CEO, Richard Brown, who will present the Q3 report, and then we will follow up with Q&A. But with that, I'll leave over the hand to Richard who will present the report.



Richard Brown - Gaming Innovation Group Inc. - CEO



Perfect. Thank you very much, Hjalmar, and thank you for hosting us this morning. As always, a true pleasure to stand here and report our Q3 numbers for Gaming Innovation Group. As I mentioned also in my CEO letter as a kind of way of introduction, I felt that this quarter was an extremely strong quarter. We achieved several operational milestones across the business, and we performed very well operationally. There's much more to come there. And in conjunction with that, we also delivered record numbers in terms of financials.



So I'm very pleased with the overall development. That being said, we have an extreme focus on continuous improvement throughout the organization. And we can see that