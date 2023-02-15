Q4 2022 Gaming Innovation Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Hjalmar Ahlberg - Redeye AB, Research Division - Research Analyst



Hi, and welcome to Redeye. Today, we are joined by Gaming Innovation Group and CEO, Richard Brown, who will present the company's Q4 report. This will be followed by a Q&A. And if you have any questions, you can send them in via the web.



With that, I will leave over the word to you, Richard.



Richard Brown -



Thank you very much, Hjalmar. Always a pleasure to be here, and thank you very much for joining me this morning for Gaming Innovation Group's Q4 and end of year 2022 report and results.



I think 2022 has been an exceptional year for us at Gaming Innovation Group, and we've made significant progress throughout the year in terms of our financials. But also on top of that, the operational performance has continued to improve, something I'm exceptionally proud of and something that teams have worked exceptionally hard towards on a continuing basis. It was the year to cap off with a stellar performance during Q4, and we'll move now over into the Q4 highlights.



GiG has