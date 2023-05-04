Q1 2023 Gaming Innovation Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Hjalmar Ahlberg - Redeye AB, Research Division - Research Analyst



Hi, and welcome to Redeye. Today, we are joined by Gaming Innovation Group and CEO, Richard Brown, who will present the Q1 report. This will be followed by a Q&A. And if you have any questions, you can send them through on the web.



With that, I will leave over to word to you, Richard. Please go ahead.



Richard Brown - Gaming Innovation Group Inc. - CEO



Perfect. Thank you very much, Hjalmar. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining me today for Gaming Innovation Group's Q1 2023 report.



The company has had a very strong start to the year, not only financially but also operationally and strategically with a number of steps forward in terms of creating further potential growth for this organization.



To touch on some of those highlights in the first quarter, we reached all-time high and successive all-time highs revenues and EBITDA for the group. The Platform & Sportsbook continued its positive commercial momentum, signing 7 additional contracts during the