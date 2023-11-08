Q3 2023 Gaming Innovation Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Hjalmar Ahlberg - Redeye AB, Research Division - Research Analyst



Hi, and welcome to RedEye. Today, we are joined by Gaming Innovation Group, who will present their Q3 results, and we are going by Petter Nylander who will do the presentation; and also Jonas who will present the Media segment. We will also follow you through the Q&A. (Operator Instructions) Thank you very much. So please go ahead with the presentation.



Petter Nylander - Gaming Innovation Group Inc. - Executive Chairman



Thank you so much, Hjalmar, and good morning or good day, everyone, listening into this webinar. So to start with sort of a high-level summary where we think we are. So summarizing sort of our ambition is to really become one of the leaders in the iGame industry, and we think this is good building block in our ambition. And what we're trying to do from the Board perspective, together with the management and the excellent team we have at GiG. It's really to transform the business, both the platform and the media side of the business from a locally-focused champion in the Nordics