Q3 2021 Grenke AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT

Good day, and welcome to the GRENKE AG third quarter 2021 conference call.



Anke Linnartz - GRENKE AG - Director, IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our today's earnings webcast and video conference call. My name is Anke Linnartz, and I'm Head of IR at GRENKE AG. With me today are Michael Bücker, our CEO; and Dr. Sebastian Hirsch, our CFO.



Well, let's start off with the presentation by Michael BÃ¼cker and Dr. Sebastian Hirsch. And we are going to have a Q&A session right after the presentation. I stop here and I pass the call on to Michael BÃ¼cker.



Michael BÃ¼cker - GRENKE AG - CEO



Yeah, good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the presentation of GRENKE's third-quarter business performance and our overall development so