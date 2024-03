Q4 2021 Grenke AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 17, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Anke Linnartz - GRENKE AG - VP, IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our today's call. My name is Anke Linnartz. I'm Head of IR at GRENKE. And with me today are Michael Bücker, our CEO; and Dr. Sebastian Hirsch, our CFO.



Just before we led into things, I would like to let you know that this call is being recorded and will be archived on our website. We will start off with the presentation by Michael Bücker and Dr. Sebastian Hirsch and are going to have a Q&A session right after the presentations.



I stop here, and I pass the call on to Michael Bücker.



Michael Bücker - GRENKE AG - CEO



Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to the presentation of our results for the 2021 financial year. And before diving right into numbers, I would like to start by giving you an update on where we stand at the moment on a few central topics.



First, a few weeks ago, in February, the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority, so-called BaFin, announced that it had officially finalized its institution-related measures as part of special