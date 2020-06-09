Jun 09, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Norilsk Nickel call on Heat and Power Plant accident in Norilsk. Today's call is being recorded.
At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Vladimir Zhukov. Please go ahead.
Vladimir Zhukov - Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel - VP of IR Department
Hello, everyone. Our apologies for delaying the start of the call. We had some technical problems with getting all the speakers on the line and apparently just -- the lines were overwhelmed. Anyhow, let me introduce the speakers for today. Sergey Dyachenko, First Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; Sergey Malyshev, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Gareth Penny, Chairman of the Board. Now it's my pleasure to pass the microphone over to Sergey Dyachenko. (foreign language), over to you.
Sergey Nikolaevich Dyachenko - Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel - First VP, COO & Member of Management Board
Good day to everyone.
GMK Noril'skiy Nikel' PAO Fuel Leak At Heat And Power Plant Call Transcript
Jun 09, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...