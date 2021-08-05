Aug 05, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Norilsk Nickel conference call dedicated to the first half 2021 financial results. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Vladimir Zhukov. Please go ahead.
Vladimir Zhukov - Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel - VP of IR Department
Thank you, sir. Good day, everyone, and welcome to our financial -- first half financial results conference call. As you may have seen, we published a presentation dedicated ahead of this call, and it's -- some people complain the length of the document, but I would like to highlight that the reason for being -- for this document to be that length is that we have actually quite a few important developments over the past -- over the course of the past 6 to 7 months, which we would like to cover.
And it is also my honor and pleasure to introduce to you 3 of our new team members. This is Sergey Stepanov, Senior Vice President, who has been recently appointed to lead our operations; this is Evegeny Fyodorov
Half Year 2021 GMK Noril'skiy Nikel' PAO Earnings Call Transcript
