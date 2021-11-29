GMK Noril'skiy Nikel' PAO Capital Markets Day Transcript

Nov 29, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Vladimir Zhukov - Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel - VP of IR Department



(technical difficulty) Capital Markets Day. My name is Vladimir Zhukov. I'm Head of Investor Relations of Norilsk Nickel. This year, we have decided to start returning to the normal way of life to the extent, of course, the COVID pandemic allows us and therefore, decided to invite those of you who can to actually come and physically attend our event here in Moscow.



However, for our international investors and stakeholders, the business is as usual, that is everyone has been welcome to join us online. Before we start, let me give a brief outline about today's event. We have a presentation scheduled to last for about 1.5 hours which will be followed by a short 10-minute break before we take a Q&A session.



In the Q&A session, we will take the questions both from the audience here in Moscow as well as online questions. The online questions can be submitted during the management presentation, and there is also an option to be able to put likes against the questions. We'll