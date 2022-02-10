Feb 10, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Norilsk Nickel Full Year 2021 Financial Results. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Vladimir Zhukov, Vice President for Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Vladimir Zhukov - Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel - VP of IR Department
Everyone, we are pleased to host you today at our conference call dedicated to 2021 IFRS financial results. And we have the full management team here at our head offices in Norilsk. And it's my pleasure now to pass the microphone over to our CFO, Sergey Malyshev who will start with overview of our financial results. Sergey, over to you.
Sergey G. Malyshev - Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel - Senior VP, CFO & Member of Management Board
Good afternoon, everyone. Let me start the review of our financial performance for the 2021 with selected financial highlights.
Consolidated revenue increased 15% year-on-year
Full Year 2021 GMK Noril'skiy Nikel' PAO Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 10, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...