Feb 10, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Norilsk Nickel Full Year 2021 Financial Results. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Vladimir Zhukov, Vice President for Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Vladimir Zhukov - Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel - VP of IR Department



Everyone, we are pleased to host you today at our conference call dedicated to 2021 IFRS financial results. And we have the full management team here at our head offices in Norilsk. And it's my pleasure now to pass the microphone over to our CFO, Sergey Malyshev who will start with overview of our financial results. Sergey, over to you.



Sergey G. Malyshev - Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel - Senior VP, CFO & Member of Management Board



Good afternoon, everyone. Let me start the review of our financial performance for the 2021 with selected financial highlights.



Consolidated revenue increased 15% year-on-year