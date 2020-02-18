Q4 2019 Golden Ocean Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 18, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Q4 2018 (sic) [2019] Golden Ocean Group Limited Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to first speaker today, Ola Lorentzon. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Ola Lorentzon - Golden Ocean Group Limited - Interim CEO & Chairman



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to the Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Call for Golden Ocean Group. My name is Ola Lorentzon, and I am Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer of the company. Together with me, I have Per Heiberg, our CFO; and Thomas Semino, our Chief Commercial Officer. Much like in past calls, Per will take you through the company updates and financials. Then Thomas will provide his perspective on the current market environment, and then I will briefly conclude the meeting.



Before proceeding, I should note that the company's search for a permanent Chief Executive Officer is ongoing and we are actively searching for the most appropriate candidate for the role.



With