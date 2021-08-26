Q2 2021 Golden Ocean Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to today's Q2 2021 Golden Ocean Group Ltd. Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference call is being recorded today.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, CEO, Ulrik Andersen. Please go ahead, sir.



Ulrik Uhrenfeldt Andersen - Golden Ocean Group Limited - CEO



Thank you. A warm welcome to Golden Ocean's Q2 release presentation. My name is Ulrik Andersen. I'm the CEO of Golden Ocean. I'm delighted to present our results today, together with Peder Simonsen, the company's CFO.



In a moment, I will talk you through the highlights of the quarter. Thereafter, Peder will provide details on our financial results. After that, I will discuss the strong market outlooks, the company's cash flow generation potential and our reason for exiting the CCL Cape Chartering joint venture. After the presentation, we look forward to answering any questions you may have.



Turning the attention to the highlights on Slide #4. Q2 was a very