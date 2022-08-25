Q2 2022 Golden Ocean Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Ulrik Uhrenfeldt Andersen - Golden Ocean Group Limited - CEO of Golden Ocean Management AS



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Golden Ocean's second release call in 2022, where we will talk you through the key highlights of our Q2 results. My name is Ulrik Andersen, I'm the CEO; and next to me, I have Peder Simonsen, Golden Ocean's CFO.



Today's main message is that Golden Ocean delivered another strong quarter while also having secured forward cover to weather the near-term headwinds. In the next 15 to 20 minutes, we will show you that Golden Ocean has taken fixed paying cover in Q3 and Q4 to manage near-term uncertainty. That, given our belief in the longer-term market fundamentals and our strong balance sheet, we continue to pay out meaningful dividends. And