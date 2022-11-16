Q3 2022 Golden Ocean Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 16, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. And welcome to the Q3 2022 Golden Ocean Group Limited Earnings Conference Call.



(Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, the CEO, Ulrik Andersen. Please go ahead, sir.



Ulrik Uhrenfeldt Andersen - Golden Ocean Group Limited - CEO of Golden Ocean Management AS



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to this conference call, presenting Golden Ocean's Q3 results. Thank you very much for listening in. Today's call is the same procedure as usual. Peder Simonsen, sitting next to me, the company CFO, will talk us through some of the financial highlights. And hereafter, I will be discussing the market and the outlook for the company.



In the next 15 to 20 minutes, we will show you that despite macroeconomic factors presenting a challenging backdrop, Golden Ocean generated solid results in the third quarter. And we continued to divest noncore and older tonnage, taking advantage of firm asset prices. And that, despite an expected