Q1 2023 Golden Ocean Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Ulrik Uhrenfeldt Andersen - Golden Ocean Group Limited - CEO of Golden Ocean Management AS



Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. It's my pleasure to welcome you to Golden Ocean's quarterly release presentation. Thank you very much for tuning in.



In today's call, we follow our usual procedure. Peder Simonsen, Golden Ocean's CFO, will talk us through the financial highlights. And hereafter, I will be discussing the market and the outlook for the company. Towards the end, I will also offer some insight into how our decarbonization journey is developing.



So in the next 15 to 20 minutes, you will see that, one, despite a weak first quarter, the gradual recovery of China is on and combined with the seasonal uplift, it provides momentum for a strong freight rate environment for the rest of the