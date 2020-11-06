Nov 06, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Pawel Wieprzowski - Wood & Company Financial Services, a.s., Research Division - Research Associate



Good afternoon. I'm very pleased to welcome you to the Third Quarter Conference Call with Warsaw Stock Exchange. Today, the company is represented by Marek Dietl, the CEO of the company; Izabela Olszewska, member of the Management Board; Piotr Borowski, also a member of the Management board; and, Piotr Listwon; Vice President of the Management Board of TGE Group. Gentlemen, the floor is yours.



Marek Dietl - Gielda PapierÃ³w Wartosciowych w Warszawie S.A. - President of Management Board & CEO



Thank you very much, Pawel. So let me begin the presentation. So first of all, I'd like to welcome you to our presentation, and we are very glad that you are interested in our third quarter results. Hopefully, you have the presentation in front of you, and let us move quickly to the Page 3, where we summarize the financial and development milestones.



So on the left-hand side, we have business results after 9 months of 2020. So we have healthy revenue, top line