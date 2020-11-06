Nov 06, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
Pawel Wieprzowski - Wood & Company Financial Services, a.s., Research Division - Research Associate
Good afternoon. I'm very pleased to welcome you to the Third Quarter Conference Call with Warsaw Stock Exchange. Today, the company is represented by Marek Dietl, the CEO of the company; Izabela Olszewska, member of the Management Board; Piotr Borowski, also a member of the Management board; and, Piotr Listwon; Vice President of the Management Board of TGE Group. Gentlemen, the floor is yours.
Marek Dietl - Gielda PapierÃ³w Wartosciowych w Warszawie S.A. - President of Management Board & CEO
Thank you very much, Pawel. So let me begin the presentation. So first of all, I'd like to welcome you to our presentation, and we are very glad that you are interested in our third quarter results. Hopefully, you have the presentation in front of you, and let us move quickly to the Page 3, where we summarize the financial and development milestones.
So on the left-hand side, we have business results after 9 months of 2020. So we have healthy revenue, top line
Q3 2020 Gielda Papierow Wartosciowych w Warszawie SA Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 06, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...