Sep 17, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Pawel Wieprzowski - Wood & Company Financial Services, a.s., Research Division - Research Associate



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Pawel Wieprzowski. On behalf of Wood & Company, I am very pleased to welcome you to the second quarter conference call with Warsaw Stock Exchange Management Board. Today, the company is represented by Mrs. Izabela Olszewska, Member of the Management Board; Piotr Borowski, Member of the Management Board; Adam Mlodkowski, Vice President of the Management Board of the Polish Power Exchange; as well as Piotr Kajczuk, Financial Director at the Warsaw Stock Exchange.



Gentlemen, please go ahead.



Izabela Olszewska - Gielda PapierÃ³w Wartosciowych w Warszawie S.A. - Chief Sales Officer & Member of the Exchange Management Board



Hello. My name is Izabela Olszewska. So thank you very much, Pawel, for organizing this conference call on behalf of Warsaw -- Wood & Company, and thank you very much for your kind introduction.



So let's start our today's presentation with Slide #3. And generally,