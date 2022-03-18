Mar 18, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Pawel Wieprzowski - Wood & Company Financial Services, a.s., Research Division - Research Associate



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Pawel Wieprzowski. On behalf of Wood & Company, I am pleased to welcome you to the fourth quarter conference call with the management Board of the Warsaw Stock Exchange.



Today, the company is represented by Mr. Marek Dietl, President of the Management Board; Izabela Olszewska, Member of the Management Board; Piotr Borowski, Member of the Management Board; Adam Mlodkowski, Vice President of the Management Board of the Polish Power Exchange; as well as Piotr Kajczuk, Finance Director.



Marek Dietl - Gielda PapierÃ³w Wartosciowych w Warszawie S.A. - President of the Exchange Management Board & CEO



Good morning, good afternoon and good evening wherever you are. Welcome to the -- to our investors call. It is my great privilege that I can present you the results for the fifth time. And I would