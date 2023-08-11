Aug 11, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. A very cordial welcome to the conference of WSE Capital Group. We are going to announce our performance for Q2 2023. We're going to have traditional formula, first slides and valid questions.



The conference will be led by the members of the Board, Mrs. Monica Gorgon, Mrs. Izabela Olszewska, Mr. Mlodkowski, and Mr. [Piotr Kajczuk], Financial Director of WSE.



Over to Mrs. Olszewska.



Izabela Olszewska - Gielda PapierÃ³w Wartosciowych w Warszawie S.A. - Chief Sales Officer & Member of the Exchange Management Board



Good morning, everyone. Traditionally, the first slide is about the key developments of Q2 2023 and our CEO, Mr. Marek Dietl, should be covering that, but due to the holiday season, I have the pleasure to fill in for him.



Speaking of the highlights of Q2 2023, let me start with the financial section that will be further developed by our VP, Mr. Mlodkowski. But certainly, in terms of revenue, it was a very good quarter. The Capital Group of the stock exchange had revenue and over PLN 110