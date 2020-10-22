Q3 2020 Grupa Kety SA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 22, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Michal Boleslaw Malina - Grupa Kety S.A. - Head of IR



Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, (Operator Instructions). And please send all your questions to me, to [email protected]. After the presentation is completed, I will read the questions and then the members of the Board will answer those questions. And the presentation, that has already been published on our website, will be started by the Chairman of the Board, Dariusz MaÃ±ko. President, over to you.



Dariusz MaÃ±ko - Grupa Kety S.A. - President of the Management Board & CEO



Welcome, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Dariusz MaÃ±ko. I'm the Chairman of the Board. And I have the pleasure of presenting you the results after the third quarter of 2020. A little bit of background. Well, this time is an absolutely crazy time in every part of our lives, including the business. As you remember, we had a lockdown in spring, and this lockdown has disturbed the functioning of every industry, including our industry.



So first and foremost, we had a lockdown first in the Western Europe, well,