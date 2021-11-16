Q2 2022 Greenyard NV Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 16, 2021 / 01:01PM GMT

Dennis Duinslaeger - Greenyard NV - IR Manager



Hi, everyone, and welcome to Greenyard's Half Year Financial Results Call. My name is Dennis Duinslaeger. And joining me in today's conversation is Mr. Marc Zwaaneveld, our Co-CEO; and Mr. Geert Peeters, our CFO.



I hope you had a chance to read the press release, and this is our website. And I'd like to remind you that the information we will give you and any answers to your questions may contain forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update it. It may change in the future and Greenyard also does not undertake to update the information or disclaim any liability for third-party use or opinions in relation to what is disclosed in the presentation and in the answers.



With that, I'll like to hand over to Marc to highlight some of the points in our press release.



Marc Zwaaneveld - Greenyard NV - Co- CEO



Thank you, Dennis. Good afternoon, everybody. Happy to have you here on board about our half year results of the last 6 months. And it was a good first half year. We are on track.



