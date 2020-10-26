GUD Holdings Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 26, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

Graeme Ambery Billings - GUD Holdings Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of your directors, I welcome you to the GUD Holdings Limited AGM for the year 2020. I'm Graeme Billings, Chairman of your Board of Directors. I was delighted and proud to be recently elected by my fellow directors following the untimely resignation of Mark Smith. I will talk on Mark's contribution a little later.



The Company's Secretary has advised me, and I declare a quorum is present and open the 63rd Annual General Meeting of GUD Holdings Limited. The notice of meeting was distributed to all shareholders in excess of 28 days ago, along with the company's annual report for the year ended June 30, 2020. With your consent, I'll take it as read.



Now ladies and gentlemen, we meet in a manner unusual for most of us due to the extraordinary and unusual circumstances which have consumed the world. The COVID-19 pandemic has had considerable and distressing impacts on our lives and will continue perhaps in ways as yet unforeseen well into the future. As this is the