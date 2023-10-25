GUD Holdings Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 25, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Graeme Ambery Billings - GUD Holdings Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. It's now just gone 10:00. So on behalf of the Board, I welcome you to the GUD Holdings Limited AGM for the year 2023. My name is Graeme Billings. I chair the Board of Directors. I'd like to begin by acknowledging the traditional owners of the land on which we meet today, the Wurundjeri people of the Kulin Nation. We pay our respect to their Elders past, present and emerging.



I declare a quorum is present and open the 66th AGM of GUD Holdings Limited. The Notice of Meeting was distributed to all shareholders more than the statutory requirement of 28 days ago, along with the company's annual report for the year ended 30 June '23. A clarification of the Notice of Meeting was published on the ASX on 25 September 2023, and a copy of this can be found with the Notice of Meeting on Computershare's platform and on our website. I will take the Notice of Meeting and its clarification as read.



Ladies and gentlemen, our meeting today is a hybrid meeting, meaning that shareholders