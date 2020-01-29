Glenveagh Properties PLC Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Jan 29, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

John F. Mulcahy - Glenveagh Properties PLC - Co-Founder & Executive Chairman



Good afternoon, everyone. And you're all very welcome to Glenveagh's Investor Day 2020. Delighted to have such a strong, well-educated audience. Thank you very much for coming.



Glenveagh, to remind you, was established just over 28 months ago with the clear goal of becoming the leading sustainable home builder in Ireland, and we think we're well on our way to achieving that. We've built a talented and vigorous team. We have now got a clear organizational structure, and that's going to take your company to the next stage of expansion. We have ambitious but, I believe, achievable goals and targets, and they are clearly set out in this morning's RMS.



Today, the presenting team are joined by several Board members, who we're glad to see here, and members of our senior team. And during the course of the afternoon, we're delighted to chat with you, take any questions that you might have.



As you know, strong corporate governance has been a pillar of the group from the outset, and we've put in structures to