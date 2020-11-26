Hansen Technologies Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 26, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

David Dundas Trude - Hansen Technologies Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is David Trude. And as Chairman, I welcome you to the 21st Annual General Meeting of Hansen Technologies Limited. Today, we are very pleased to welcome those of you participating online through our first virtual meeting platform provided by our share register, Link Market Services Limited. While providing a COVID-safe platform, we hope that holding a virtual meeting will encourage greater participation and engagement amongst our shareholders. If we experience any technical issues today, a short recess or an adjournment may be required, depending on the number of shareholders being affected. If this occurs, I shall advise you accordingly.



Voting on resolutions is open and will remain so until 5 minutes after the end of the meeting. If anyone has questions throughout my or the CEO's presentation, please submit them, and we will answer them at the end of the AGM.



Now for the formalities of the meeting. The Notice of the Meeting has been duly given,