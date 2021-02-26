Half Year 2021 Hansen Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Andrew Alaxander Hansen - Hansen Technologies Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you, Travis, and welcome, everyone, to the Hansen Technologies first Half Financial 2021 results. I'm joined here today with Graeme Taylor, Chief Financial Officer; and Head of our Investor Relations, Malcolm McNab. And they'll join me today in going through the slide presentation we released to the marketplace.



Clearly, in the front of it, look, we're very excited about the results. It has been a very strong financial and operational performance. We've had some great strategic wins. We continue to show resilience and growth and a very, very bright future to our company in what has been under a cloud of COVID the year. So let me kick off. Look, any questions, we'll actually do those at the end, and we'll ask you for questions.



Certainly, an important notice. There's some explanations in there. So please take time to read those to understand where we're going. Just quickly on the agenda. The plan will be to give an overview and the results highlights. And then we'll get to dividend and outlook. And then