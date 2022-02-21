Half Year 2022 Hansen Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 21, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Andrew Alaxander Hansen - Hansen Technologies Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you very much, and welcome, everyone, to the call today, which no doubt is probably a busy time in the reporting season. I hope everyone's had a chance now to digest the uploads what we've got, and I'm joined here with Graeme Taylor and -- our CFO, and Graeme and I will walk through our results.



What I've got to first tell you guys, it's a great 6 months, and we're very, very excited to be able to once again present another record year for the business and in amongst what has been still some challenging conditions with COVID around the world, travel still being restricted a lot of the place, customers not willing to have us come on site, et cetera. But once again, we're very, very happy.



So clearly, of note is our revenues at just shy