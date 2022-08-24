Full Year 2022 Hansen Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Hansen Technologies Limited FY '22 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Andrew Hansen, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Andrew Alaxander Hansen - Hansen Technologies Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you, Chris, and welcome to everyone. It's certainly my pleasure today to update everyone on our financial year. And I have with me today Graeme Taylor, our CFO; and Richard English, our Global Finance Director, and we look forward to discussing our results.



So I'll just go straight to Page 5, which is the introduction to Hansen. And look, clearly, probably everyone in most companies around the world, it's been a challenging year, with COVID, interest rates, the global conflict, inflation, labor shortages and certainly, the market which we deal with, the energy market have all been challenging. So to have the result we've done across all that headwind, we are extremely delighted. So most people would understand, but just