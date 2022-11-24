Hansen Technologies Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 24, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

David Dundas Trude - Hansen Technologies Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is David Trude, and as Chairman, I welcome you to the 23rd Annual General Meeting of Hansen Technologies Limited.



This is our third year, our AGM is being held virtually, and we are pleased to have everyone participating online to our virtual meeting platform provided by our share register, Link Market Services Limited.



If we experience any technical issues today, a short recess or an adjournment may be required, depending on the number of shareholders being affected, if this occurs, I shall advise you accordingly.



Voting on resolutions is open and will remain so until 5 minutes after the end of the meeting. If anyone has questions throughout my or our CEO's presentation, please submit them, and we will answer them at the end of AGM.



Now for the formalities of the meeting. The Notice of Meeting has been duly given, and the meeting has been properly convened. We will turn to resolutions later in the meeting. Please note that