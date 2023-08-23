Aug 23, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT
Operator
I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Richard -- sorry, Andrew Hansen, Managing Director.
Andrew Alaxander Hansen - Hansen Technologies Limited - MD & Director
Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you so much for joining the call and your interest today in what is always a very busy time around results.
My name is Andrew Hansen, and I'm the Managing Director of Hansen for some 35 years. And I'm joined today with Graeme Taylor and Richard English.
Just as a bit of background. You'll know, during the year, we appointed Richard English as the new Chief Financial Officer of the company, and more recently with Graeme assuming the role of CEO and which is really overseeing the -- some of the day-to-day operations. For me, I'm still heading the company up and really driving the strategy, but some of our interest in M&A, et cetera allows me some more time to focus and concentrate on the
Full Year 2023 Hansen Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 23, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT
