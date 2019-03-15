Q4 & FY 2018 Halyk Bank AO Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 15, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Mira Kasenova - Joint Stock Company Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan - Head of Financial Institutions & and International Relations



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Halyk Bank conference call and presentation of financial results for 2018 and the fourth quarter of 2018.



Participants in today's call on Halyk Bank side are Ms. Umut Shayakhmetova, Chief Executive Officer of Halyk Bank; Ms. Aliya Karpykova, Deputy CEO, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Murat Koshenov, Deputy CEO, Corporate Banking; Mr. Almas Makhanov, Chief Risk Officer; Mr. Viktor Skryl, Head of Strategic Office and International Activities; and myself, Mira Kasenova, Head of Financial Institutions and International Relations.



During 12 months of 2018, the bank earned net income of KZT 254.2 billion compared to KZT 173.4 billion in 2017. For Q4 2018, net income increased to KZT 90