Halyk Bank AO Capital Markets Day Transcript

May 20, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Umut Bolatkhanovna Shayakhmetova - Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan Joint Stock Company - CEO, Chairperson of Mgt Board - HR, Strategic Office, Legal, Compliance and Risk Management & Dir.



Okay. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for the Capital Days -- Capital Markets Day today, and I'm really happy to present to you our latest results and give you some update on the -- our midterm targets.



With me today we have Murat Koshenov, who is deputy CEO, responsible for corporate banking and international activities; Viktor Skryl, Head of our Strategy Corporate Banking, Head of our Strategy office; as well as Mira Kasenova. She is the Head of FI and IR.



And as you know, since acquisition of KKB, we have received multiple questions from various investors and analysts about the bank and its future, so we decided to organize this dedicated Capital Markets Day and show you what is the bank today and how we see how it's developing in the future, and also answer your questions at the end of the presentation. We would like also to take this opportunity and start the presentation.



