Q2 & H1 2019 Halyk Bank AO Earnings Call Transcript

Mira Kasenova - Joint Stock Company Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan - Head of Financial Institutions & and International Relations



Thank you. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Halyk Bank conference call on presentation of financial results for the first half and second quarter of 2019. Participants on today's call on Halyk Bank side are Ms. Umut Shayakhmetova, Chief Executive Officer of Halyk Bank; Ms. Aliya Karpykova, Deputy CEO, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Murat Koshenov, Deputy CEO, Corporate Banking; Mr. Almas Makhanov, Chief Risk Officer; Mr. Viktor Skryl, Head of Strategic Office, International Activities; and myself, Mira Kasenova, Head of Financial Institutions and International Relations.



During the first half of 2019, the bank earned net income of KZT 164.2 billion. Net income for Q2 2019 increased to KZT 89.7 billion compared