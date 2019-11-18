Q3 2019 Halyk Bank AO Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 18, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the JSC Halyk Bank 9-month and Q3 2019 Results Conference Call. I will now hand over to your host, Mrs. Mira Kasenova. Madam, please go ahead.



Mira Kasenova - Joint Stock Company Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan - Head of Financial Institutions & and International Relations



Thank you very much, Kai. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Halyk Bank's conference call and presentation of financial results for the 9 months and third quarter of 2019. Participants to today's call on Halyk Bank's side are: Umut Shayakhmetova, Chief Executive Officer of Halyk Bank; Ms. Aliya Karpykova, Deputy CEO, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Murat Koshenov, Deputy CEO, Corporate Banking; Mr. Almas Makhanov, Chief Risk Officer; Mr. Viktor Skryl, Head of Strategic Office, International Activities; and myself, Mira Kasenova, Head of Financial Institutions and International Relations.



First of all, we are glad to welcome our new investors who joined our shareholder base as a result of recent secondary public offering of Halyk Bank.