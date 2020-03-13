Mar 13, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day. And welcome to the JSC Halyk Bank 12-month and Fourth Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mira Kasenova. Ma'am, please go ahead.
Mira Kasenova - Joint Stock Company Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan - Head of Financial Institutions & and International Relations
Thank you, good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Halyk Bank's conference call and presentation of financial results for 12 months and the fourth quarter of 2019. Participants to today's call on Halyk Bank's side are: Ms. Umut Shayakhmetova, Chief Executive Officer of Halyk Bank; Ms. Aliya Karpykova, Deputy CEO, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Murat Koshenov, Deputy CEO of Corporate Banking; Mr. Almas Makhanov, Chief Risk Officer; Mr. Viktor Skryl, Head of Strategic Office, International Activities; and myself, Mira Kasenova, Head of Financial Institutions and International Relations.
Firstly, let me highlight key milestones of the past year, which demonstrated outstanding performance of Halyk Group.
In March
Q4 & FY 2019 Halyk Bank AO Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 13, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...