Q4 & FY 2019 Halyk Bank AO Earnings Call Transcript

Mira Kasenova - Joint Stock Company Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan - Head of Financial Institutions & and International Relations



Thank you, good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Halyk Bank's conference call and presentation of financial results for 12 months and the fourth quarter of 2019. Participants to today's call on Halyk Bank's side are: Ms. Umut Shayakhmetova, Chief Executive Officer of Halyk Bank; Ms. Aliya Karpykova, Deputy CEO, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Murat Koshenov, Deputy CEO of Corporate Banking; Mr. Almas Makhanov, Chief Risk Officer; Mr. Viktor Skryl, Head of Strategic Office, International Activities; and myself, Mira Kasenova, Head of Financial Institutions and International Relations.



Firstly, let me highlight key milestones of the past year, which demonstrated outstanding performance of Halyk Group.



In March